Japan’s PMI composite rises to 52.3, strengthening activity and intensifying price pressures

Japan’s PMI Manufacturing saw a modest increase from 47.2 to 48.2 in March, while PMI Services surged to from 52.9 to 54.9, its highest level since last May. Composite PMI, which combines both sectors, also climbed from 50.6 to 52.3, reaching its peak since last August.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, underscored the private sector’s regained momentum at the end of Q1. The expansion was predominantly driven by service providers, while manufacturers experienced a continued, though less severe, contraction.

Alongside this economic revival, Japan is facing a “renewed intensification of price pressures,” with the rate of input price inflation hitting a five-month high. This uptick was particularly pronounced among service providers, although manufacturers also reported “stubbornly high input prices”. Many firms opted to pass these increased costs onto customers, leading to the highest output charge inflation since last August.

