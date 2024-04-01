China’s NBS PMI manufacturing rises to 50.8, first expansion in six months

China’s official NBS PMI Manufacturing climbed from 49.1 to 50.8 in March, surpassing expectations of 50.1. This uptick not only marks the sector’s first expansion in six months but also represents its highest reading in a year

Details showed notable increases in manufacturing production, which leaped from 49.8 to 52.2, and new orders, which surged from 49.0 to 53.0. Furthermore, new export orders rose from 46.3 to 51.3.

PMI Non-Manufacturing also showed positive momentum, climbing from 51.4 to 53.0, slightly above anticipated figure of 51.3. PMI Composite index, which encompasses both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activities, improved from 50.9 to 52.7,

Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician at NBS, attributed the March surge to increased production resumption efforts following Lunar New Year holiday, alongside improvement in market vitality.