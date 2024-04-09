Tue, Apr 09, 2024 @ 07:26 GMT
Australia NAB business confidence rises to 1, cost pressures show slight relief

Australia NAB Business Confidence rose from 0 to 1 in March. Business Conditions fell from 10 to 9. Trading Conditions and employment conditions held steady at 15 and 6 respectively. But profitability conditions decline notably from 10 to 6.

Alan Oster, NAB’s Chief Economist, pointed out the unusual situation where business conditions have been “a little above average” and confidence “a little below average” for an extended period. This, according to Oster, reflects a cautious outlook among firms regarding the future, even as the economy shows signs of resilience.

Further details from the report indicate a softening in cost pressures. Labor cost growth decelerated to 1.6% on quarterly equivalent basis, down from 2.0%. Purchase cost growth slowed to 1.4% from 1.8%. Additionally, there was a moderation in product price growth to 0.7% from 1.2%, with retail price growth slightly reducing to 1.3% from 1.4%. Despite these easing pressures, cost concerns remain high, with retail price growth still elevated.

Oster interprets these figures as being aligned with expectations that the journey towards inflation normalization will be “gradual”. Q1 PI result later in April is expected to further reinforced this view.

