New Zealand’s CPI eases to 4.0% yet exceeds target, driven by housing costs

New Zealand CPI rose 0.6% qoq in Q1, while annual inflation rate decelerated from 4.7% yoy to 4.0% yoy. This marks the lowest annual inflation rate since Q2 2021 but still remains above RBNZ’s target band of 1-3%.

The most significant pressure on the annual inflation rate came from the housing and household utilities sector. Record increases in rent, which rose by 4.7% yoy, along with 3.3% yoy rise in the construction costs of new houses and 9.8% yoy hike in rates, were the primary drivers behind the sustained inflationary pressures.

In terms of inflation categories, there was a notable divergence between non-tradeable and tradeable inflation. Non-tradeable inflation, which includes goods and services that do not face foreign competition and thus reflect domestic supply and demand conditions, slightly decreased from 5.9% yoy to 5.8% yoy.

In contrast, tradeable inflation, which is influenced by foreign markets and includes goods and services that compete with foreign imports, experienced a more significant slowdown from 3.0% yoy to 1.6% yoy.

Full New Zealand CPI release here.

