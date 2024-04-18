BoE’s Bailey anticipates sharp decline in inflation, stresses need for balance

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, speaking at an International Institute of Finance conference, projected a “quite a strong drop” in next month’s inflation figures. This expectation is largely due to the unique household energy pricing system in the UK, which is set to impact the overall inflation calculations differently compared to other sectors.

However, he was quick to temper this optimistic forecast with a note of caution regarding the broader inflationary landscape. According to Bailey, underlying components of the inflation measure continue to show disparities that could complicate monetary policy response.

The Governor pointed out that while energy price inflation is currently running at minus 20%, the inflation in services remains high, around 6%. This stark contrast in inflation rates across different sectors presents an “unbalanced” picture.

“We don’t have to have every component actually at target, but you do have to have a better balance,” Bailey remarked.