Wed, May 01, 2024 @ 13:11 GMT
US ADP employment rises 192k in Apr, vs exp 180k

US ADP employment rises 192k in Apr, vs exp 180k

By ActionForex.com

US ADP private employment grew 192k in April, above expectation of 180k. By sector, goods-producing jobs rose 47k, service-providing jobs rose 145k. By establishment size, small companies added 38k jobs, medium companies added 62k, large companies added 98k.

Year-over-year pay gains for job-stayers were little changed in April at 5%. Pay growth for job- changers fell from 10.1% in March to 9.3%.

“Hiring was broad-based in April,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Only the information sector – telecommunications, media, and information technology – showed weakness, posting job losses and the smallest pace of pay gains since August 2021.”

Full US ADP release here.

