US ADP employment rises 192k in Apr, vs exp 180k

US ADP private employment grew 192k in April, above expectation of 180k. By sector, goods-producing jobs rose 47k, service-providing jobs rose 145k. By establishment size, small companies added 38k jobs, medium companies added 62k, large companies added 98k.

Year-over-year pay gains for job-stayers were little changed in April at 5%. Pay growth for job- changers fell from 10.1% in March to 9.3%.

“Hiring was broad-based in April,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Only the information sector – telecommunications, media, and information technology – showed weakness, posting job losses and the smallest pace of pay gains since August 2021.”

Full US ADP release here.