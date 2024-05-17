Fri, May 17, 2024 @ 07:39 GMT
Mixed signals in China's economic data: Industrial production surges, retail sales lag

China’s economic data for April revealed a mixed picture, with industrial production rising by 6.7% yoy, surpassing the expected 4.6%.

However, fixed asset investment for the year to date grew by 4.2% yoy, falling short of the anticipated 4.6%. Notably, real estate investment declined significantly, dropping by -9.8% in the first four months of the year.

Retail sales, a critical indicator of consumer spending, increased by only 2.3% yoy, below the forecast of 3.8%.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics , production and demand saw a stable increase, with employment and prices showing overall improvement. The NBS stated that the economy was generally stable, continuing to rebound and progress well.

