Tue, May 21, 2024 @ 18:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Waller: Several months of data needed before supporting rate cuts

Fed’s Waller: Several months of data needed before supporting rate cuts

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Fed Governor Christopher Waller emphasized in a speech today that “several more months” of favorable inflation data are necessary before he would consider supporting interest rate cuts.

While the latest CPI data was a “reassuring signal” indicating that inflation is not accelerating, Waller noted that the progress shown was “small.”

Waller highlighted that current data on spending and labor market suggest that monetary policy is at an “appropriate setting” to exert downward pressure on inflation.

However, “in the absence of a significant weakening in the labor market, I need to see several more months of good inflation data before I would be comfortable supporting an easing in the stance of monetary policy,” he said.

Full speech of Fed’s Waller here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.