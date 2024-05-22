Wed, May 22, 2024 @ 01:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoE's Bailey signals next move as rate cut amid expected drop in...

BoE’s Bailey signals next move as rate cut amid expected drop in inflation

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey indicated overnight that he anticipates the next move in monetary policy will be a rate cut. He expects a significant decline in April’s UK inflation data, but questions remain about how long the current level of monetary policy restriction will need to be maintained.

Bailey addressed the IMF’s suggestion to hold a press conference after each rate-setting meeting, rather than just four times a year. He stated, “We will roll that question that the IMF have given to us into our thinking about implementing Ben Bernanke’s changes.”

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.