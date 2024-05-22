RBNZ holds steady at 5.50% but signals potential hike later in 2024

RBNZ kept Official Cash Rate unchanged at 5.50%, as widely anticipated. However, RBNZ surprised markets by raising its projected rate path, suggesting the possibility of another rate hike later this year. Additionally, the timeline for rate cuts has been pushed further into the latter half of 2025. According to key forecast variables, the OCR is expected to rise from the current 5.5% to 5.7% in Q4 2024 before declining to 5.4% in Q3 2025.

Minutes of the meeting highlighted that members agreed on the “significant upside risk” posed by persistent non-tradable inflation. They noted that the influence of recent inflation outcomes on future inflation expectations is critical for price setting, wage expectations, and the stance of monetary policy. Moreover, slower output growth than currently assumed could reduce the pace at which spending can grow without increasing inflationary pressures.

“Monetary policy may need to tighten and/or remain restrictive for longer if wage and price setters do not align with weaker productivity growth rates,” the minutes stated.

Full RBNZ statement here.