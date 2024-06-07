China’s exports rises 7.6% yoy in May, trade surplus exceeds expectations

In May, China’s exports rose by 7.6% yoy, surpassing the expectation of 6.0% yoy growth. Notably, exports to US increased by 4.8% yoy, marking the highest growth in three months. Exports to ASEAN countries saw a significant jump of 25% yoy, while exports to the EU declined by -0.7% yoy.

On the import side, growth was more subdued, with imports rising by only 1.8% yoy, falling short of the expected 4.2% yoy increase.

China’s trade balance for May reported a surplus of USD 82.6B, well above the anticipated USD 72.2B.