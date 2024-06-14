BoJ holds interest rates, prepares for bond purchase reduction plan in next month

BoJ left uncollateralized overnight call rate unchanged at 0-0.10% as widely expected. In addition, BoJ will continue its asset purchase program until the end of June. The central bank, by an 8-1 majority vote, has also decided to reduce its JBG purchase amounts afterward.

The detailed plan for the reduction in JGB purchases, which will cover the next one to two years, is set to be determined by at next meeting. Apparently, BoJ would likely to have access to the new economic and price output report before laying out the plan.

BoJ is optimistic about Japan’s economic prospects, projecting that the economy will grow at a rate above its potential growth rate. Core CPI is expected to increase through fiscal 2025 due to factors such as the waning effects of government economic measures. Furthermore, underlying inflation is predicted to gradually rise as the output gap improves and medium-to long-term inflation expectations climb.

