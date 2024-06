UK CPI slowed from 2.3% yoy to 2.0% yoy in May, lowest since July 2021. Core CPI (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) slowed from 3.9% yoy to 3.5% yoy. Both matched expectations.

CPI goods annual rate fell from – 0.8% yoy to -1.3% yoy, while CPI services annual rate eased slightly from 5.9% yoy to 5.7% yoy.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose by 0.3%, below expectation of 0.4% mom.

Full UK CPI release here.