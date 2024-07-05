ECB’s Lagarde: Vigilance needed as inflation fight continues

Fri, Jul 05, 2024 @ 06:07 GMT
ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant in the fight against inflation in an interview with Portuguese TV RTP overnight. She underscored the necessity of being confident that inflation is on a continuous downward trend, supported by data on wages, profits, and economic activity.

“We have to remain vigilant and we have to be confident that inflation is continuously down and that the data that we receive on wages, on profit, on activity, reinforce our confidence that we are on a path to win the fight,” Lagarde stated.

Lagarde highlighted the importance of comprehensive data to guide monetary policy decisions, noting, “We need a lot of data — I’m not sure that we are getting those data at every single monetary-policy Governing Council meeting that we have.” She acknowledged that, in theory, policy adjustments could be made at any meeting, but emphasized that such decisions would require a robust set of data.

