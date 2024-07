Australia’s Westpac leading index saw a slight improvement, rising from -0.28% to -0.13% in June. Despite this uptick, economic activity is expected to remain below trend until early 2025.

Westpac said while growth is expected to pick up slightly in the latter half of 2024 and into early 2025, it will still be modest, at an annual pace of 2.2%, and is about flat in per capita terms.

Full Australia Westpac leading index release here.