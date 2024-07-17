Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.5% in Jun, core at 2.9%

Wed, Jul 17, 2024 @ 09:17 GMT
Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.5% yoy in June, down from May’s 2.6% yoy. CPI core (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 2.9% yoy, unchanged from prior month’s reading. The highest contribution to annual inflation rate came from services (+1.84 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.48 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.17 pp) and energy (+0.02 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 2.6% yoy, down from May’s 2.7% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Finland (0.5%), Italy (0.9%) and Lithuania (1.0%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Belgium (5.4%), Romania (5.3%), Spain and Hungary (both 3.6%). Compared with May 2024, annual inflation fell in seventeen Member States, remained stable in one and rose in nine.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.

