Australia’s NAB business confidence ticks up to -1 in Q2, conditions tumbles to 5

Australia’s NAB Quarterly Business Confidence improved marginally, rising from -2 to -1 in Q2. However, business conditions overall weakened, with the index falling from 10 to 5. Trading conditions dropped from 15 to 9, profitability conditions fell from 8 to 2, and employment conditions decreased from 7 to 5.

Cost pressures persisted, with labor costs growing at 1.2%, unchanged from the previous quarter, and purchase costs growing at 0.9%, down from 1.1%. Price growth measures showed some relief, with final product price growth at 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, down from 0.8%. Retail price growth eased to 0.7% from 0.9%, and recreation and personal services price growth slowed to 0.6% from 0.8%.

NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster noted that the survey shows mixed results on cost pressures and prices. While materials cost growth is improving, labor costs remain high. He highlighted that 30% of firms are facing significant challenges with labor availability, and wage costs continue to be a major concern.

Full Australia NAB quarterly business confidence release here.