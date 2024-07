UK retail sales volume fell -1.2% mom in June, worse than expectation of -0.6% mom. Sales volumes fell across most sectors, with department stores and clothing retailers broadly returning to their Q1 levels. It’s -1.3% below their pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

Looking at the quarter, sales volumes fell by -0.1% qoq and -0.2% yoy in Q2.

Full UK retail sales data here.