New Zealand’s goods exports falls -0.1% yoy, imports down significantly by -13% yoy

In June, New Zealand’s overall goods exports slightly declining by -0.1% yoy, a reduction of NZD 7.4m, totaling NZD 6.2B. Conversely, goods imports experienced a more significant decrease, falling -13% yoy or NZD 821m, resulting in total imports of NZD 5.5B. This led to a trade surplus of NZD 699m, surpassing expectations of NZD 294m.

Examining trade movements by country, exports to major partners showed mixed results. China saw a decrease of NZD 142m in exports, a -9.1% yoy drop, while exports to Australia also fell by NZD 74m or -9.2% yoy. In contrast, exports to the US and the EU increased by NZD 91m (12% yoy) and NZD 129m (34% yoy) respectively. Japan’s exports marginally decreased by NZD 4.1m or -1.1% yoy.

On the import front, China and the EU recorded increases of NZD 11m (0.9% yoy) and NZD 33m (3.3% yoy) respectively. However, imports from Australia, the US, and South Korea saw significant declines, with reductions of NZD 69m (-10% yoy), NZD 49m (-8.4% yoy), and NZD 54m (-14% yoy) respectively.

Full New Zealand trade balance release here.