Tue, Aug 13, 2024 @ 07:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan's PPI rises to 3% yoy as Yen weakness fuels import costs...

Japan’s PPI rises to 3% yoy as Yen weakness fuels import costs surge

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan’s Producer Price Index rose by 3.0% yoy in July, aligning with market expectations and slightly up from June’s 2.9% yoy increase. This marks the sixth consecutive month of acceleration and the fastest rate of increase in 11 months.

A significant driver of this rise was the 10.8% yoy increase in yen-denominated costs for imported materials, which accelerated from a revised 10.6% yoy rise in June. This highlights the ongoing impact of the weak Yen on import prices, contributing to higher overall production costs.

On a month-over-month basis, PPI rose by 0.3%, again matching consensus estimates.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.