RBNZ’s Orr signals careful and measured rate reductions

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr outlined the central bank’s approach to its recent monetary policy shift in an interview with Bloomberg TV today. Following the unexpected rate cut that initiated the easing cycle yesterday, Orr emphasized that RBNZ intends to lower interest rates toward a more neutral setting at a “careful and measured pace.” This strategy is aimed at ensuring that inflation expectations remain firmly anchored at the 2% target, which Orr stated is the central bank’s “single focus.”

Orr expressed confidence in the central bank’s course of action, noting that key indicators of inflation pressures are moving in the right direction. RBNZ has been closely monitoring “price-setting behavior,” “inflation expectations,” and “domestic homegrown inflation components.” According to Orr, all these factors are now aligned with the goal of restoring “low and stable inflation” over the next couple of years.

Furthermore, Orr highlighted that various economic indicators are pointing toward a positive outlook for growth. “We see positive economic growth coming and we can be easing interest rates,” he said, expressing optimism that New Zealand could achieve “growth without the inflation.”