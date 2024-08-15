Thu, Aug 15, 2024 @ 03:39 GMT
China’s industrial production slows while retail sales beat expectations

China’s economic data for July revealed a mixed picture, with industrial production growth continuing to decelerate while retail sales showed unexpected strength. Industrial production rose by 5.1% yoy, down from 5.3% in June and missing the expected 5.2%. This also marks the third consecutive month of slowing growth.

On a more positive note, retail sales increased by 2.7% yoy, accelerating from the previous month’s 2.0% and exceeding expectations of 2.6%.

However, fixed asset investment growth also disappointed, rising by 3.6% year-to-date compared to the same period last year, below the anticipated 3.9%.

