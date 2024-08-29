Fed’s Bostic signals readiness for rate cuts, but urges caution before September decision

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic signaled that it “may be time to move” towards lowering interest rates, though he remains cautious about committing to a cut in September.

Speaking at an event overnight, Bostic emphasized the need for more data before making a definitive decision.

“I don’t want us to be in a situation where we cut and then we have to raise rates again,” he noted. “So, if I’m going to err on one side, it’s going to be waiting longer just to make sure that we don’t have that up and down.”