Japan’s Tokyo inflation accelerates in Aug as production and retail sales miss estimates in Jul

Japan’s Tokyo CPI data for August shows further acceleration in inflation, with core inflation (excluding food) rising to 2.4% yoy, above the expected 2.2%. CPI core has been climbing steadily every month since hitting a bottom of 1.6% yoy in March.

Core-core CPI, which excludes both food and energy, also ticked up to 1.6% from 1.5%, while headline CPI surged to 2.6% from 2.2%.

These figures are often seen as a leading indicator for nationwide trends. Some economists noted that rise in prices growth was primarily driven by the phase-out of government subsidies on utility bills and a spike in rice prices. Underlying inflation trends may moderate in the coming months as these one-time factors dissipate.

Also released today, Japan’s industrial production rose by 2.8% mom in July, slightly below the expected 3.3%. Looking ahead, manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry anticipate 2.2% increase in output for August, followed by -3.3% contraction in September.

Retail sales growth also slowed to 2.6% yoy in July, down from 3.7% in June, and below the expected 2.9%.

Additionally, the unemployment rate rose to 2.7% from 2.5%, surpassing expectations of it remaining steady at 2.5%. The jobs-to-applicants ratio, however, edged slightly higher to 1.24.

