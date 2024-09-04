UK PMI services finalized at 53.7, inflation pressures ease

UK services sector continued its expansion in August, with the PMI Services index finalized at 53.7, up from 52.5 in July, marking the 10th consecutive month of growth. PMI Composite also showed improvement, climbing to 53.8 from 52.8, indicating the fastest pace of overall economic growth since April.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that “August data highlighted a recovery in UK service sector performance” as improving economic conditions and domestic political stability supported customer demand. New business saw a robust increase after a summer slowdown in decision-making, fueling the strongest service sector activity in months.

Service providers responded to this uptick by increasing staff levels, with job creation outpacing the first half of 2024. However, businesses still faced challenges from shortage of candidates and rising wage pressures. Despite higher salary payments, the rate of input price inflation continued to fall, reaching its lowest level since January 2021. In addition, prices charged by service providers rose at the slowest pace in three-and-a-half years, further indicating easing inflationary pressures in the sector.

Full UK PMI services final release here.