UK payrolled employment falls -59k in Aug, unemployment rate ticks down to 4.1% in Jul

In August, UK payrolled employees fell by -59k or -0.2% month-on-month, marking a significant contraction. Meanwhile, median monthly pay increased by 6.2% yoy, an acceleration from the previous month’s 5.5%. Claimant count rose by 23.7k to 1.792m, below the expected 95.5k rise.

For the three months leading up to July, unemployment rate fell slightly from 4.2% to 4.1%, in line with expectations. Wage growth showed signs of further slowing, with regular earnings (excluding bonuses) rising by 5.1% yoy, down from 5.4%, matching market expectations. Total earnings, including bonuses, rose by 4.0% yoy, a deceleration from the previous month’s 4.6%, and just below the forecast of 4.1%.

Full UK labor market data release here.

