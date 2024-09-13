NZ BNZ manufacturing rises to 45.8, 18th month of contraction

BNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index for New Zealand edged higher in August, rising from 44.4 to 45.8. Despite the improvement, the sector remains in deep contraction, well below its long-term average of 52.6, marking the 18th consecutive month of declining activity.

A closer look at the data reveals that production increased from 44.2 to 46.3, while employment also saw a slight rise, moving from 43.5 to 46.6. New orders climbed from 43.3 to 46.8, signaling some improvement in demand. However, finished stocks dipped slightly from 46.3 to 46.2, while deliveries improved marginally from 44.7 to 45.6.

BusinessNZ’s Director of Advocacy, Catherine Beard, commented on the situation, noting that while the PMI is “heading back in the right direction,” the sector’s return to expansion is still distant after 18 months in contraction.

The ongoing challenges in the manufacturing sector were reflected in the proportion of negative comments, which, although improved, remained high at 64.2% in August, down from 71.1% in July and 76.3% in June. These negative sentiments were largely driven by concerns over the broader economic recession, with manufacturers citing weak demand and rising living costs as significant hurdles to recovery.

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.