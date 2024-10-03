Thu, Oct 03, 2024 @ 06:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Barkin flags risk of inflation getting stuck

Fed’s Barkin flags risk of inflation getting stuck

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In the remarks overnight, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin expressed that he’s still “more concern about inflation” than the labor market. He added due to solid demand and renewed labor market tightness, there are challenges in completing the “last mile” of of the inflation fight.

While Barkin dismissed the notion of a “big resurgence” in inflation, he acknowledged the “very real risk” of inflation “getting stuck”.

He stated that he would be optimistic if, by Q1, inflation continued to show signs of stabilization, which would allow Fed to consider moving back to a “neutral” policy stance.

However, Barkin made it clear that “normalization comes when you’re convinced that inflation hits 2%.” He remains “open-minded” on how quickly rates could fall, leaving room for flexibility depending on future inflation data.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.