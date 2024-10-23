Wed, Oct 23, 2024 @ 18:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoC cuts rates by 50bps, signals further reductions ahead

BoC cuts rates by 50bps, signals further reductions ahead

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoC cut its overnight rate target by 50 bps to 3.75%, as widely expected, with inflation now “back around the 2% target.” The central bank reaffirmed its easing bias, stating that if the economy continues to evolve as expected, “further reductions” in the policy rate can be expected. However, it stressed that rate adjustments will be made on a “one meeting at a time” basis.

BoC adjusted its inflation forecasts slightly lower, reducing the average CPI inflation projection from 2.6% to 2.5% for 2024, and from 2.4% to 2.2% for 2025, while maintaining the 2.0% target for 2026.

Recent data shows that headline inflation has dropped from 2.7% in June to 1.6% in September, aided by lower shelter costs, a decline in global oil prices, and consequently, lower gasoline prices. BoC’s preferred core inflation measures are now below 2.5%, and inflation expectations from businesses and consumers have “largely normalized.”

On the growth front, GDP projections remained mostly unchanged, with forecasts of 1.2% for 2024, 2.1% for 2025, and a slight downgrade from 2.4% to 2.3% in 2026. BoC expects growth to pick up gradually as interest rates decline, with stronger consumer spending, rising residential investment, and resilient export demand, particularly from the US, all contributing to the recovery.

Full BoC statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.