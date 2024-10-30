Wed, Oct 30, 2024 @ 13:41 GMT
Swiss KOF falls to 99.5 in Oct, recovery very hesitant

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer declined sharply from 104.5 to 99.5 in October, missing the expected 105.0 and falling below the 100-point threshold for the first time since January. This shift suggests a weakening outlook for the Swiss economy, with the KOF describing the recovery as “very hesitant.”

In October, indicators across all production-related sectors, including manufacturing, financial and insurance services, hospitality, and construction, showed declines.

Demand-side indicators, such as those for foreign and consumer demand, remained stable but showed little promise of stimulating stronger economic momentum.

