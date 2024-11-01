Swiss CPI down further to 0.6% yoy in Oct

Switzerland’s CPI decreased by -0.1% mom in October, missing expectations of flat growth. Core CPI, which excludes fresh and seasonal products, energy, and fuel, edged up by 0.1% mom. Prices for both domestic and imported products each declined by -0.1% month-over-month.

On an annual basis, headline CPI dropped to 0.6% yoy from 0.8% yoy, falling short of the anticipated 0.8% yoy increase. Core CPI similarly softened, slipping from 1.0% yoy to 0.8% yoy. Domestic product prices grew at a slower pace, declining from 2.0% yoy to 1.8% yoy, while imported product prices saw a deeper contraction, from -2.7% yoy to -3.1% yoy.

