China’s Caixin PMI composite rises to 51.9, policy impact begins to show

China’s Caixin Services PMI rose to 52.0 in October, surpassing expectations of 50.5 and marking the highest rate of growth in three months. The services sector continues its expansionary streak that began in January 2023. PMI Composite also increased from 50.3 to 51.9, its highest level in four months, maintaining expansion for the 12th consecutive month, driven largely by service-sector resilience.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group noted that challenges noted that a range of supportive policies has since been introduced by the Politburo since September. The recent Caixin PMI readings for both manufacturing and services suggest that “market demand stabilized and optimism improved,” signaling early effects of the new policies.

