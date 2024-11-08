US 10-yr yield retreats after Fed holds rates steady; Powell highlights fiscal risks

US 10-year Treasury yield eased back notably overnight following Fed’s decision to keep interest rates steady. Chair Jerome Powell’s balanced commentary offered a calm counterpoint to the election-fueled rally in yields seen earlier this week.

During the press conference, Powell downplayed the immediate impact of the election on monetary policy, stating that it “will have no effect on our policy decisions” in the near term. He emphasized that Fed’s current policy stance is “well positioned” to manage risks and uncertainties, and that the central bank can adjust its policy restraints “more slowly” or “more quickly” depending on how economic developments unfold.

Addressing recent inflation data, Powell noted that it “wasn’t terrible,” but was “a little higher than expected.” He highlighted that by December, the FOMC will have additional data to consider, including one more employment report and two more inflation reports. “We’ll make a decision as we get to December,” Powell said.

However, he issued a stark warning about the US fiscal situation, asserting that fiscal policy is “on an unsustainable path.” Powell elaborated: “The federal government’s fiscal path, fiscal policy, is on an unsustainable path. The level of our debt relative to the economy is not unsustainable, the path is unsustainable.” He added, “We see that in a very large deficit, you’re at full employment that’s expected to continue, so it’s important that be dealt with. It is ultimately a threat to the economy.”

Technically, 10-year yield has encountered notable resistance from medium term falling trend line and 61.8% retracement of 4.997 to 3.603 at 4.464. Some consolidations would be seen first, but such consolidations should be relatively brief as long as 4.223 support holds. Rise from 3.603 is expected to resume sooner rather than later. Sustained trading above 4.464 will pave the way to retest 4.997 high. Nevertheless, break of 4.223 will argue that deeper correction is underway back to 55 D EMA (now at 4.075).