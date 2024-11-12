Australian NAB business confidence surges to 5, easing cost pressures but persistent retail inflation

Australia’s NABs Business Confidence Index jumped from -2 to 5, marking a notable improvement after a prolonged period of below-average sentiment. Business conditions remained stable at 7, while trading conditions saw a slight increase from 12 to 13. Profitability held steady at 5, and employment conditions edged lower from 5 to 3.

Gareth Spence, NAB’s Head of Australian Economics, highlighted the jump in confidence as an encouraging development, noting that it is “just one month” but shows “tentative improvement” in forward orders, suggesting possible momentum.

Input cost pressures continued to ease, with labor cost growth decelerating from 1.9% to 1.4% on a quarterly basis from 1.9%, and purchase cost growth slowing from 1.3% to 0.9%. Retail price growth, however, saw a rebound, rising from 0.6% to 1.1%.

Spence noted, “The survey, like other price indicators, continues to suggest an ongoing gradual easing in inflation pressure, but also that there is still some way to go in in the inflation moderation when we look at the consumer facing components”.

Full Australia NAB business confidence release here.