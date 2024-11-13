Wed, Nov 13, 2024 @ 18:48 GMT
Fed’s Kashkari confident on inflation path, urges patience before policy decisions

By ActionForex.com

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari conveyed optimism about the current direction of inflation but emphasized the importance of waiting for additional economic data before making any policy changes.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV shortly after release of October CPI, Kashkari mentioned that although he hadn’t yet examined the details, the headline figures reinforced his confidence that inflation is moving favorably.

“I think that inflation is headed in the right direction. I’ve got confidence about that, but we need to wait,” he said. “We’ve got another month or six weeks of data to analyze before we make any decisions.”

