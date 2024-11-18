Mon, Nov 18, 2024 @ 18:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Makhlouf: Pretty overwhelming evidence needed for 50bps cut in Dec

ECB’s Makhlouf: Pretty overwhelming evidence needed for 50bps cut in Dec

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Irish ECB Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf signaled caution today, emphasizing that an interest rate cut at the December 12 meeting is not guaranteed.

“It would be going a bit far to say an ECB interest rate cut next month is ‘in the bag,’” he stated, adding that the evidence s would need to be “pretty overwhelming” for a more aggressive 50bps reduction.

Makhlouf also addressed the uncertainty surrounding the impact of US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration on inflation dynamics. He stressed that it would be “premature” to base monetary policy decisions on assumptions about Trump’s fiscal and trade policies, stating, “I do think it would be premature to come to conclusions as to exactly what it is that the new US administration is going to do.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

How to Master Technical Analysis?

Sometimes the Best Position is NO Position

The Destructive Power of Revenge Trading

ECN Forex Trading Explained

Taking Your First Live Forex Trade

How to Use Pivot Points

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.