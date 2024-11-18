ECB’s Makhlouf: Pretty overwhelming evidence needed for 50bps cut in Dec

Irish ECB Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf signaled caution today, emphasizing that an interest rate cut at the December 12 meeting is not guaranteed.

“It would be going a bit far to say an ECB interest rate cut next month is ‘in the bag,’” he stated, adding that the evidence s would need to be “pretty overwhelming” for a more aggressive 50bps reduction.

Makhlouf also addressed the uncertainty surrounding the impact of US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration on inflation dynamics. He stressed that it would be “premature” to base monetary policy decisions on assumptions about Trump’s fiscal and trade policies, stating, “I do think it would be premature to come to conclusions as to exactly what it is that the new US administration is going to do.”