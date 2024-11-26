Fed’s Kashkari: December rate cut still a reasonable debate

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari signaled that a rate cut at the December meeting remains a “reasonable consideration,” reflecting ongoing debates within the central bank. Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Kashkari stated, “Right now, knowing what I know today, still considering a 25-basis-point cut in December—it’s a reasonable debate for us to have.”

Kashkari highlighted that the economy’s resilience in the face of higher interest rates suggests the neutral rate may be higher than previously estimated. This observation raises questions about the effectiveness of current monetary policy in cooling economic demand. He noted that if this resilience persists, it might indicate a structural shift rather than a temporary one.

“This is what I’m trying to understand right now,” Kashkari said, emphasizing the need to assess “how much downward pressure we are putting on the economy, and what is the path for inflation.”