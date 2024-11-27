FOMC minutes highlight gradual approach to policy easing amid uncertainty

The minutes from the FOMC November meeting revealed that if economic data aligns with expectations, it would likely be appropriate to “move gradually” toward a neutral policy stance over time. However, they stressed that decisions were “not on a preset course” and would depend on the state of the economy and risks to the outlook.

The committee acknowledged the volatility of recent economic data, highlighting the importance of focusing on “underlying economic trends” rather than reacting to short-term fluctuations. Most participants assessed risks to employment and inflation goals as “roughly in balance.”

Participants discussed the delicate balance required in easing policy, weighing the risks of moving “too quickly,” which could hinder inflation progress, against those of moving “too slowly,” which could weaken economic activity and employment.

Some members suggested that a “pause” in policy easing might be warranted if inflation remained “elevated”, while others argued for “accelerating” easing if labor market or economic conditions deteriorate.

Uncertainty over the “neutral” interest rate also played a significant role in shaping the committee’s deliberations. Many participants believed this uncertainty made it prudent to reduce policy restraint “gradually,” ensuring flexibility in responding to future developments.

Full FOMC minutes here.