Australia’s employment data beats expectations, unemployment drops below to 3.9%

Australia’s labor market showed surprising resilience in November as employment grew by 35.6k, surpassing expectations of a 29.6k increase. The standout figure was the 52.6k gain in full-time jobs, offsetting a decline of -17k in part-time positions.

Unemployment rate fell significantly, dropping from 4.1% to 3.9%, well below the anticipated 4.2%. However, a slight dip in the participation rate, from a record high of 67.1% to 67.0%, tempered the optimism.

Employment-to-population ratio nudged up to 64.4%, matching levels from a year ago and maintaining its position 2.2% above pre-pandemic levels. Monthly hours worked showed no growth, indicating stability in workforce activity despite the overall gains in employment.

David Taylor, Head of Labour Statistics at the ABS, noted that an unusually high number of unemployed individuals transitioned into employment during November. This dynamic contributed to both the rise in job creation and the sharp fall in unemployment. Taylor also highlighted the role of population growth, which has bolstered labor supply and helped maintain the balance between employment growth and demographic expansion.

