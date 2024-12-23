Mon, Dec 23, 2024 @ 18:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS consumer confidence slides to 104.7 as future outlook weakens

US consumer confidence slides to 104.7 as future outlook weakens

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence dropped to 104.7 in December, falling short of expectations for 113.2 and down from 112.8 in November. Present Situation Index slipped by -1.2 points to 140.2. The more forward-looking Expectations Index plunged -12.6 points to 81.1, nearing the critical 80 threshold that often signals recession risks.

Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board, highlighted the nature of the decline: “The recent rebound in consumer confidence was not sustained in December.”

She attributed the drop primarily to weaker future expectations, adding, “Consumers in December were substantially less optimistic about future business conditions and incomes, with pessimism about employment prospects returning after brief optimism in October and November.”

Full US consumer confidence release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.