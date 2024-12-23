US consumer confidence slides to 104.7 as future outlook weakens

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence dropped to 104.7 in December, falling short of expectations for 113.2 and down from 112.8 in November. Present Situation Index slipped by -1.2 points to 140.2. The more forward-looking Expectations Index plunged -12.6 points to 81.1, nearing the critical 80 threshold that often signals recession risks.

Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board, highlighted the nature of the decline: “The recent rebound in consumer confidence was not sustained in December.”

She attributed the drop primarily to weaker future expectations, adding, “Consumers in December were substantially less optimistic about future business conditions and incomes, with pessimism about employment prospects returning after brief optimism in October and November.”

