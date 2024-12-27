Japan’s industrial output slips -2.3% mom in Nov, indecisive fluctuation continues

Japan’s industrial production declined -2.3% mom in November, outperforming expectations of a -3.4% mom drop, but marking the first contraction in three months.

The decrease was driven by weaker exports of semiconductor manufacturing devices and cars, highlighting challenges in external demand. Out of 15 industrial sectors, 11 recorded declines, while 3 sectors reported gains.

Production machinery saw a significant -9.1% drop, largely due to falling exports of chip-making equipment to China and Taiwan, while motor vehicle output fell -4.3%, and fabricated metal products dropped -5.7%.

Despite the slump, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry maintained its view that industrial production “fluctuates indecisively,” while warning of risks tied to the economic outlooks of the US and China.

Looking ahead, METI’s poll of manufacturers predicts a rebound, with output expected to rise 2.1% in December and an additional 1.3% in January.

Separately, retail sales posted a robust 2.8% yoy gain, exceeding expectations of 1.5%, signaling resilience in domestic demand.