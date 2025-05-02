AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

AUDJPY broke the resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 95.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 92.00 (former strong support from the start of March and the resistance from the end of April) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from the beginning of March.

The breakout of this resistance zone should strengthen the bullish pressure on AUDJPY.

AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 95.00, which is the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave c.