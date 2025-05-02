CADJPY Wave Analysis

CADJPY: ⬆️ Buy

CADJPY broke the resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 106.00

CADJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 104.00 and the resistance trendline of the Descending Triangle from February.

The breakout of this resistance zone continues the earlier sharp upward correction from the major long-term support level 102.00, which has been reversing the price from August.

CADJPY can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 106.00 (top of the previous minor correction 2 from March).