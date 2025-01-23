Gold surges on Dollar weakness, Silver lags

Gold prices surged past 2750 mark this week, supported largely by a weaker Dollar. The overall market sentiment is on a relatively calmer backdrop, with US President Donald Trump’s decision to delay tariff implementations contributed to easing trade-related fears. Additionally, geopolitical tensions receded as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold earlier in the week.

Hence, as whether Gold can break its record high of 2789 will depend largely on the depth of Dollar’s correction in the coming days.

Technically, Gold’s rebound from 2536.67 is currently seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 2789.92 high. Strong resistance could be seen from this resistance to limit upside. Break of 2689.21 support will argue that the third leg of the pattern has started back towards 2536.67 support. Nevertheless, decisive break of 2789.92 will confirm up trend resumption.

Silver’s performance, by comparison, has been relatively subdued. Its recovery from 28.74 remains weak and corrective in nature. For now, as long as 32.30 resistance holds, fall from 34.84 is still in favor to resume at a later stage, to 26.44 cluster support zone.