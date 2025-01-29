German Gfk consumer sentiment falls to -22.4, recovery hopes fade

Germany’s GfK Consumer Sentiment Index for February fell to -22.4, down from -21.4 and missing expectations of -20.5.

In January, economic expectations dropped by 1.9 points to -1.6, while income expectations declined by 2.5 points to -1.1. The most concerning development came from willingness to buy, which fell 3 points to -8.4, its lowest level since August 2024.

Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at NIM, noted that “the Consumer Climate has suffered another setback and starts gloomy into the new year.”

The moderate optimism seen in late 2024 has faded, with Bürkl adding that the trend since mid-2024 has been stagnation at best. A key concern is inflation, which has recently picked up again, limiting prospects for a meaningful rebound in consumer demand.

