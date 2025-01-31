Canada’s GDP contracts -0.2% mom in Nov, but Dec outlook improves

Fri, Jan 31, 2025 @ 15:49 GMT
Canada’s economy shrank by -0.2% mom in November, marking the largest contraction since December 2023 and coming in weaker than expectations of -0.1% mom decline. The downturn was broad-based, with 13 of 20 sectors reporting declines, underscoring underlying weakness across multiple industries.

Goods-producing industries led the slowdown, contracting by -0.6% after a strong 0.9% expansion in October. Services sector, which had posted steady gains in previous months, also slipped by -0.1%, marking its first decline in six months.

Advance estimates suggest that real GDP expanded by 0.2% mom in December, pointing to a rebound. Growth was driven by gains in retail trade, manufacturing, and construction, though this was partially offset by weakness in transportation, real estate, and wholesale trade.

