GBPCAD Wave Analysis

GBPCAD: ⬇️ Sell

GBPCAD reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 1.8275

GBPCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone lying between the resistance level 1.8720 (which stopped the previous impulse wave (3) and the resistance trendline of the weekly up channel from 2023.

This resistance zone was further strengthened by the upper daily and the weekly Bollinger Bands.

GBPCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.8275, former weekly low from the start of May.