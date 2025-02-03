Japan’s PMI manufacturing finalized at 48.7, deepest contraction in 10 Months

Japan’s PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 48.7 in January, down from December’s 49.6. This marks the sharpest decline in output since March 2024, as firms faced a steeper drop in new orders. Weak demand conditions forced manufacturers to scale back production, reflecting ongoing headwinds for the sector.

According to S&P Global, businesses reacted to falling demand by cutting both inventories and raw material holdings, while also reducing input purchases at the fastest pace in nearly a year. Employment growth also slowed, highlighting a cautious approach to hiring amid economic uncertainty.

Despite the downturn, manufacturers maintained a positive outlook for future output, though confidence fell to its lowest level since December 2022. While firms expect a recovery in demand, concerns persist over when such an improvement will materialize. The slowdown in input price inflation to a nine-month low provides some relief, but overall, sentiment remains fragile.

Full Japan PMI manufacturing final release.