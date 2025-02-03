UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 48.3, outlook remains weak

UK manufacturing sector remained in contraction at the start of 2025, with January’s final PMI rising slightly to 48.3 from December’s 11-month low of 47.0. Despite the modest improvement, four of the five key components—output, new orders, employment, and stocks of purchases—declined. The only positive indicator was longer average vendor lead times, which typically reflect supply chain constraints rather than stronger demand.

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence noted that Weak domestic and international demand remains a key drag on the sector, with no clear signs of recovery in sight. Rising cost pressures are also adding to the strain, with input price inflation reaching a two-year high.

The effects of last year’s Budget changes, particularly increases in the minimum wage and employer National Insurance contributions, are expected to feed further into rising costs. These factors could keep pressure on profit margins and limit any near-term rebound in manufacturing activity. Business confidence remains low, hovering near December’s two-year low, reflecting ongoing uncertainty in both economic conditions and policy direction.

Full UK PMI manufacturing final release here.