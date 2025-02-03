Eurozone CPI rises to 2.5% in Jan, core unchanged at 2.7%

Eurozone CPI rose from 2.4% yoy to 2.5% yoy in January, above expectation of 2.4% yoy. CPI core (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was unchanged at 2.7% yoy, above expectation of 2.6% yoy.

Looking at the main components, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in January (3.9%, compared with 4.0% in December), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.3%, compared with 2.6% in December), energy (1.8%, compared with 0.1% in December) and non-energy industrial goods (0.5%, stable compared with December).

Full Eurozone CPI flash release here.